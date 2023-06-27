We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.03, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 13.58% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 8.04% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.22% and +13.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.