Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.15, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Solo Brands, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 47.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $131.37 million, down 3.42% from the year-ago period.
DTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $541.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.21% and +4.56%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.8% lower. Solo Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Solo Brands, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.17.
Also, we should mention that DTC has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.