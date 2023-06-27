We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Graphic Packaging (GPK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Graphic Packaging (GPK - Free Report) closed at $23.97, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.
Heading into today, shares of the packaging company had lost 4.49% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Graphic Packaging as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.5 billion, up 6.07% from the year-ago period.
GPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $9.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.61% and +5.72%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Graphic Packaging. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Graphic Packaging currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Graphic Packaging's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.07.
Meanwhile, GPK's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GPK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GPK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.