Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (
RSPD), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $484.66 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPD seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQL WEIGHT CONS DISCRETIONARY ID before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Index equally weights stocks in the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.10%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc (
AMZN) accounts for about 2.52% of total assets, followed by Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL).
The top 10 holdings account for about 23% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has added about 1.96% so far, and was up about 0% over the last 12 months (as of 06/27/2023). RSPD has traded between $129.96 and $135.19 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.33. With about 53 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPD is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (
VCR) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $4.51 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $16.86 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
