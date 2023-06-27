Back to top

Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware (FDCPX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FDCPX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 13.41% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Loomis Sayles Growth Fund A (LGRRX - Free Report) : 0.92% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. LGRRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. LGRRX, with annual returns of 12.53% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Oak Ridge Dividend Growth I (ORDNX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ORDNX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. ORDNX has an expense ratio of 0.97%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 9.85% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


