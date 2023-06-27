We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Atlas Copco (ATLKY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Atlas Copco AB is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlas Copco AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATLKY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ATLKY has returned about 21.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.7% on average. This shows that Atlas Copco AB is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 17.6% year-to-date.
For Flowserve, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Atlas Copco AB belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.3% so far this year, so ATLKY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Flowserve is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Atlas Copco AB and Flowserve. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.