Should Value Investors Buy 3M (MMM) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is 3M (MMM - Free Report) . MMM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.11, which compares to its industry's average of 19.69. Over the past 52 weeks, MMM's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.21 and as low as 10.01, with a median of 11.79.
Investors should also note that MMM holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MMM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.19. Within the past year, MMM's PEG has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.24.
Finally, investors should note that MMM has a P/CF ratio of 7.64. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.14. Over the past year, MMM's P/CF has been as high as 14.40 and as low as 7.08, with a median of 8.33.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that 3M is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MMM feels like a great value stock at the moment.