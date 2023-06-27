We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed at $46.40, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 3.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.9 billion, up 1.34% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.02 per share and revenue of $79.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.33% and +5.42%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower within the past month. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.69.
Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.