We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walt Disney (DIS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $89.06, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Walt Disney will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Walt Disney is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.63 billion, up 5.22% from the prior-year quarter.
DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $89.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.5% and +8.38%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% lower. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Walt Disney has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.14 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.14.
Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.96 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.