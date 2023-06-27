We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BP (BP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BP (BP - Free Report) closed at $34.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 0.87% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, down 49.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.89 billion, down 9.52% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $248.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.78% and -0.25%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.21% lower. BP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.38, so we one might conclude that BP is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, BP's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.