Twilio (TWLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $63.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.62% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 363.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $984.47 million, up 4.36% from the prior-year quarter.
TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1020% and +5.86%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twilio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Twilio is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.4, which means Twilio is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.