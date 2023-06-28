We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.59, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 7.89% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Levi Strauss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 89.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, down 9.42% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of -14% and +2.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Levi Strauss is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.72, which means Levi Strauss is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 3.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.