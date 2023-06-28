We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Philip Morris (PM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $96.56, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 6.53% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. On that day, Philip Morris is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.73 billion, up 11.41% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.20 per share and revenue of $35.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.68% and +10.95%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Philip Morris is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Philip Morris is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.4.
We can also see that PM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
