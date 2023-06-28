We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $209.43, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
Boeing will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.80, down 116.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.67 billion, up 5.92% from the year-ago period.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.95 per share and revenue of $78.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +91.41% and +18.03%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.7% higher. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.