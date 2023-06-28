We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Parcel Service (UPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $174.67, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 0.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.95 billion, down 7.35% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.78 per share and revenue of $96.45 billion, which would represent changes of -16.69% and -3.87%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Parcel Service currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that United Parcel Service has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.02 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.
It is also worth noting that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.