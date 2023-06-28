We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mosaic (MOS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $34.74, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 1.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
Mosaic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, down 67.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.22 billion, down 40.14% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $13.41 billion, which would represent changes of -59.22% and -29.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% lower within the past month. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Mosaic is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.54, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.