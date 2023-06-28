We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.52, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas shipping company had lost 7.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teekay Tankers as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $4.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 455.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $230.07 million, up 99.35% from the year-ago period.
TNK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.46 per share and revenue of $830.48 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +110.64% and +46.34%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Teekay Tankers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Teekay Tankers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.72.
Also, we should mention that TNK has a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TNK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TNK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.