Image: Bigstock
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.96, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Crawford & Company B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford & Company B to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $315.2 million, up 7.45% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +48.57% and +7.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Crawford & Company B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.83.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.