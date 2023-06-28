We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paccar (PCAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.36, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had gained 11.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.08% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Paccar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Paccar is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.97 billion, up 17.42% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $31.24 billion, which would represent changes of +36.17% and +14.37%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.82, which means Paccar is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PCAR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.