We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IHS Holding (IHS) Moves 9.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
IHS Holding (IHS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9.9% higher at $9.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.2% gain over the past four weeks.
IHS Holding follows a holistic growth strategy and remains on track to achieve its set goals for 2023 with opportunistic acquisitions of multiple tower portfolios in each of the African markets it serves. The company is likely to benefit from the underlying growth trends in the telecommunications sector driven by an accelerated rollout of 5G technology across the globe.
In addition, IHS Holding is also expected to gain from operational efficiencies that help drive financial performance as it employs a prudent approach to discretionary capital allocation and maintains a healthy capital structure through a mix of debt and equity financing.
This telecommunications infrastructure company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +137.7%. Revenues are expected to be $536.82 million, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For IHS Holding, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IHS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
IHS Holding belongs to the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry. Another stock from the same industry, CommScope (COMM - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 7.8% higher at $5.24. Over the past month, COMM has returned 9.2%.
CommScope's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2% over the past month to $0.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -7.3%. CommScope currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).