Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB - Free Report) is a the bank holding company for live oak banking company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY - Free Report) is a technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH - Free Report) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Potlatch Corporation (PCH) - free report >>

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) - free report >>

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) - free report >>

Published in

finance