Honeywell (HON) & Fokker Tie Up for Component Repair Services
At the Paris Air Show, Honeywell International (HON - Free Report) entered into an agreement with Fokker Services B.V. to provide airlines with a wider choice of component repair services. The deal between the two companies marks an expansion of the existing repair authorization for Honeywell avionics and mechanical components.
As part of the agreement, Fokker has been authorized as a Service Center & Channel Partner for Honeywell pre-cooler control valve (PCCV) repair and overhaul services. HON’s PCCV is used in the Boeing 737NG aircraft. Fokker will offer full disassembly, assembly, test, repair and overhaul services to customers worldwide through its Amsterdam center.
At the Paris Air Show, Honeywell entered into agreements with several other aircraft manufacturers. The company entered into a deal with Dassault to provide its forward fit and aftermarket retrofit applications of Aspire 350 for use in the latter’s fleet of Falcon business aircraft. The Aspire 350 keeps pilots updated with the required information throughout their flight, enabling them to experience seamless high-speed connectivity globally in a small and lightweight solution.
Honeywell International Inc. Price
Honeywell International Inc. price | Honeywell International Inc. Quote
