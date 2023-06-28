We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Aaron's (AAN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aaron's Company, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 276 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 31.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, AAN has gained about 16% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.7%. This means that Aaron's Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brunswick (BC - Free Report) . The stock is up 15.8% year-to-date.
In Brunswick's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Aaron's Company, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that AAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Brunswick belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #196. The industry has moved +20.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Aaron's Company, Inc. and Brunswick. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.