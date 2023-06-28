We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of 870 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIP's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BIP has returned 14.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.5% year-to-date.
For Bain Capital Specialty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.5% so far this year, so BIP is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Bain Capital Specialty falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Bain Capital Specialty as they could maintain their solid performance.