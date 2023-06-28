We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Agios Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1137 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Agios Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGIO's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AGIO has moved about 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Agios Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 84%.
Over the past three months, Aquestive Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 63.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Agios Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 98 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.6% this year, meaning that AGIO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Aquestive Therapeutics falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 206 stocks and is ranked #104. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.5%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Agios Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics as they could maintain their solid performance.