Stantec (STN) Surges 33% in Year-to-Date Period: Here's Why

Stantec Inc. ( STN Quick Quote STN - Free Report) has had an impressive run in the year-to-date period, gaining 32.6%. The gain significantly outperformed the 10.6% increase of the industry and the 13.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
The company has an impressive
Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. What’s Aiding the Stock?
Stantec has a decent earnings surprise history with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and matching on two instances, the average surprise being 4.9%.
The company has been focusing on innovation and has been taking efforts to encourage the same. Employees are encouraged to share their ideas which help the company to improve its offerings. Stantec has been utilizing its subject matter experts to provide impact-worthy solutions.
In 2022, Stantec acquired Barton Willmore LLP to strengthen its project delivery expertise thereby providing innovative solutions to clients. Another acquisition, L2Partridge, LLC, enhances the company’s science and technology and commercial workplace offerings. The additional expertise will help Stantec to provide more comprehensive solutions to its clients.
The company’s attempts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases are praiseworthy. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company paid dividends worth $78.2 million, $72.3 million and $68 million, respectively. The company returned $65.3 million, $50.7 million and $78.3 million through share repurchases in 2022, 2021 and 2020 respectively. These moves instill shareholders’ confidence in the stock.
For 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.58 per share and $3.63 billion, respectively. The earnings estimate indicates an 11.7% increase year over year while the revenue estimates indicate 6% growth.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
STN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks
Business Services can consider the following stocks Green Dot ( GDOT Quick Quote GDOT - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Green Dot’s revenues suggests a decline of 4.8% year over year to $338.2 million and the same for earnings indicates a 59.5% plunge to 30 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 37.3%.
GDOT has a Value score of A and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here. Maximus ( MMS Quick Quote MMS - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus’ revenues suggests an increase of 6.9% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 9.6%.
MMS has a VGM score of A along with a Zacks Rank of 2.
Rollins ( ROL Quick Quote ROL - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Rollins’ revenues suggests growth of 12.6% year over year to $803.6 million and the same for earnings indicates a 15% increase to 23 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 5.53%.
ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
