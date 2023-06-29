We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $9.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 13.25% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Medical Properties is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $352.81 million, down 11.85% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.74% and -6.78%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.
Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
