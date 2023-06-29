We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed at $44.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 6.44% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cal-Maine Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.67%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.51% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.
We can also see that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.55 as of yesterday's close.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.