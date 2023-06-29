We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $132.47, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had lost 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.
Target will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 305.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.73 billion, down 1.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.25 per share and revenue of $110.38 billion, which would represent changes of +37.04% and +1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Target is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.23.
Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.