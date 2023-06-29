We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $150, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had gained 8.46% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $2.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.77 billion, down 40.37% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $31.13 per share and revenue of $22.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +451.95% and -32.98%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.29, so we one might conclude that Cheniere Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that LNG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.