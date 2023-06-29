We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $56.30, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 16.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.
United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $3.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 176.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.95 billion, up 15.21% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.68 per share and revenue of $52.91 billion, which would represent changes of +284.13% and +17.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.88% higher within the past month. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, United Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.23.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.