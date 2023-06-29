We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
STMicroelectronics (STM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
STMicroelectronics (STM - Free Report) closed at $48.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.93%.
Coming into today, shares of the chip company had gained 10.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STMicroelectronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.27 billion, up 11.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $17.25 billion, which would represent changes of +1.43% and +6.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for STMicroelectronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. STMicroelectronics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note STMicroelectronics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.57.
Investors should also note that STM has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.