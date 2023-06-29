We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Etsy (ETSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $87.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 6.06% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Etsy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $620.98 million, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.6% and +7.7%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Etsy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Etsy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.3.
Investors should also note that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 5.27 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ETSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.