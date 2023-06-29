We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.07, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.07% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 17.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $15.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2400% and +131.04%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 138.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.57, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.