Macy's (M) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Macy's (M - Free Report) closed at $15.51, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 10.7% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Macy's as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.08 billion, down 9.34% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $22.97 billion, which would represent changes of -31.92% and -6.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.31% lower. Macy's currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Macy's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.45.
Also, we should mention that M has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow M in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.