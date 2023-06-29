We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed at $26.20, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 2.07% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PPL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $7.73 billion, which would represent changes of +12.77% and -2.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.
Also, we should mention that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.