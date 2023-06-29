Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Water segment of the equity market, the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (
CGW Quick Quote CGW - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/14/2007.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Water is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $986.49 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Water segment of the equity market. CGW seeks to match the performance of the S&P GLOBAL WATER INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P Global Water Index comprises of developed market securities including water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, instruments and materials.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.57%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Xylem Inc/ny (
XYL Quick Quote XYL - Free Report) accounts for about 7.26% of total assets, followed by American Water Works Co Inc ( AWK Quick Quote AWK - Free Report) and Severn Trent Plc ( SVT Quick Quote SVT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 52.22% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 9.07% so far this year and it's up approximately 16.95% in the last one year (as of 06/29/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.78 and $51.93.
The ETF has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 18.31% for the trailing three-year period, making it a low risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, CGW is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
First Trust Water ETF (
FIW Quick Quote FIW - Free Report) tracks ISE Clean Edge Water Index and the Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO Quick Quote PHO - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ OMX US Water Index. First Trust Water ETF has $1.38 billion in assets, Invesco Water Resources ETF has $1.83 billion. FIW has an expense ratio of 0.53% and PHO charges 0.59%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
