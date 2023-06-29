We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Applied Industrial Technologies is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Applied Industrial Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AIT has returned about 12.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 7.8% on average. As we can see, Applied Industrial Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Assa Abloy AB (ASAZY - Free Report) . The stock is up 10.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Assa Abloy AB's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Applied Industrial Technologies belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.7% so far this year, so AIT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
On the other hand, Assa Abloy AB belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #55. The industry has moved +4.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Applied Industrial Technologies and Assa Abloy AB. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.