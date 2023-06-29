Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 29, 2023

  • AeroVironment Inc.’s ((AVAV - Free Report) ) shares climbed 4.9% after the company reported fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $186 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%.
  • UniFirst Corp.’s ((UNF - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 7% after the company posted third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82.
  • Shares of General Mills Inc. ((GIS - Free Report) ) tumbled 5.2% after reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $5,030 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,182 million.
  • Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. ((ROIV - Free Report) ) soared 11.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $27.38 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.56%.

Published in

aerospace biotechnology consumer-staples industrial-products