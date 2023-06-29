We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American States Water (AWR) Rides on Customer Base & Investments
American States Water Company’s (AWR - Free Report) ongoing investments in upgrades is strengthening its infrastructure. The company has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing the demand for its services.
However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s excessive reliance on California for a significant portion of its earnings might affect its operations and financial results.
Tailwinds
American States Water expects capital expenditures of $140-$160 million for 2023. Its systematic investments drove the rate base from $752.2 million in 2018 to $1,152.3 million in 2022. New rates will help AWR in recovering the amount invested to upgrade and improve its infrastructure and continue with its infrastructure upgrade initiatives.
While the company has a strong utility customer base, it is increasing its electricity and water utility clientele at a slow but steady pace. AWR's subsidiary, American States Utility Services, has long-term contracts with military bases, which are 50-year firm fixed-price deals. The long-term defense pacts lend stability to the company’s earnings.
Headwinds
American States Water still focuses on a single state California, particularly Southern California, for its services. Consequently, the financial performance of the company, to a large extent, is dependent on the political, water supply, labor, utility cost and regulatory risks as well as economic conditions, natural disasters and other risk factors affecting the state.
