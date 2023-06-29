Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

2H 2023 Market Outlook & Thematic ETF Ideas

  • (1:15) - Can The United States Avoid a Recession Or Is It Imminent?
  • (5:00) - Could An Economic Slow Down Create Opportunities For Investors?
  • (7:10) - How Should Investors Position Their Portfolios Right Now?
  • (10:30) - Robotics and AI Thematic Investing: Will The Trend Continue?
  • (16:00) - Episode Roundup: BOTZ, AIQ, ROBO, IRBO, CLOU, WCLD, BUG, CIBR, HACK, IHAK

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X ETFs, about the market outlook and thematic investment ideas for the second half of 2023.

Stocks are on pace for their best first half in 40 years, climbing over all walls of worries. The rally is primarily being driven by mega-cap stocks that have benefited from optimism about artificial intelligence. Additionally, the economy, labor market, housing, and American consumers have proven to be far more resilient than experts believed earlier.

Jon likes high-quality defensive companies, and dedicated exposure that benefits from increased investment in AI, onshoring, and infrastructure. His favorite thematic investing areas are robotics & AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ - Free Report) and the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ - Free Report) are both up more than 37% year-to-date. Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) is their top holding.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU - Free Report) holds companies like Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG - Free Report) and the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (IHAK - Free Report) invest in companies like  Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) that benefit from rising spending on cybersecurity solutions.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight and also make sure to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Disclosure: Neena owns CLOU & IHAK in the ETF Investor Portfolio.

 


