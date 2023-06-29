We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed at $15.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palantir Technologies Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 600% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $529.94 million, up 12.04% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +250% and +15.76%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.52.
Also, we should mention that PLTR has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.