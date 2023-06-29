We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed at $60.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $966.67 million, up 19.28% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $3.92 billion, which would represent changes of +2.3% and +17.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. Realty Income Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Realty Income Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.
We can also see that O currently has a PEG ratio of 3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.74 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.