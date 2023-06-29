We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) closed at $154.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $159.34 billion, up 4.24% from the year-ago period.
WMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $636.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.27% and +4.15%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.
It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.