ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $103.06, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ConocoPhillips as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, down 44.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.9 billion, down 27.69% from the year-ago period.
COP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.56 per share and revenue of $64.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.29% and -21.19%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.86% lower within the past month. ConocoPhillips is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, ConocoPhillips currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.74, so we one might conclude that ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that COP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.