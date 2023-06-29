We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) closed at $41.44, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.
Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 13.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PBF Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PBF Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 76.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.79 billion, down 30.46% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.91 per share and revenue of $40.1 billion, which would represent changes of -61.86% and -14.37%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PBF Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% lower. PBF Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PBF Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.48, which means PBF Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PBF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.