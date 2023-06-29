We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $43.68, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 48.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Unity Software Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $514.18 million, up 73.1% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +190.24% and +53.65%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Unity Software Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 118.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.81, which means Unity Software Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
