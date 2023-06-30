Back to top

Company News for Jun 30, 2023

  • McCormick & Co. Inc.’s ((MKC - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 5.5% after the company reported second quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $1.66 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.83%.
  • Paychex Inc.’s ((PAYX - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.3% after the company posted fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.97, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
  • Shares of Acuity Brands Inc. ((AYI - Free Report) ) rose 1.1% after reporting third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.75, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.62.
  • Shares of The Simply Good Foods Co. ((SMPL - Free Report) ) climbed 3.4% after posting third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.

