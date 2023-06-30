Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Progress' (PRGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.78% and increased 2% year over year.  

Non-GAAP revenues of $179.2 million beat the consensus mark by 5.24% and increased 18.8% year over year.

On a constant-currency basis, annualized recurring revenues came in at $569 million, up 19% year over year, driven by the acquisition of MarkLogic and a net retention rate of more than 101%.

Quarter Details

Software license revenues were $56.4 million, up 25.9% year over year. Maintenance and service revenues were $121.8 million, up 17.2% year over year.

Top-line growth benefited from strong demand for Progress solutions, including OpenEdge, Loadmaster, Chef, Sitefinity Cloud and MarkLogic offerings.

Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 50 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 22.5%.

Progress Software Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Progress Software Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Progress Software Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Progress Software Corporation Quote

Product development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps from the year-ago quarter’s tally to 19.5%.

General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 90 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 12%.

Progress reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 37.5%, which contracted 310 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of May 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) were $125.5 million compared with $123 million as of Feb 28, 2023.

Progress generated $48 million in adjusted free cash flow compared with $47 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, Progress expects non-GAAP revenues between $172 million and $176 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $170.31 million, indicating growth of 12.88% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Progress expects non-GAAP earnings between 98 cents and $1.02 per share. The consensus mark is currently pegged at $1.02 per share, indicating a decline of 1.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

For fiscal 2023, non-GAAP revenues are projected between $690 million and $698 million compared with $610.6 million reported in fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 38% and 39% for fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP earnings are projected between $4.16 and $4.24 per share for fiscal 2023.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings is currently pegged at $684.96 million and $4.14 per share, respectively.

Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $175 million and $185 million for fiscal 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Progress currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Computer & Technology sector are eagerly awaiting earnings releases from players like Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) , Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) .

Roper, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 21. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROP’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been steady at $4 per share in the past 30 days.

Badger Meter, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 20.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI’s second-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Cadence, also carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 24.

The consensus mark for CDNS’ earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) - free report >>

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) - free report >>

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) - free report >>

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks