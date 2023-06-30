We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Builders FirstSource is one of 218 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 46.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BLDR has moved about 109.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 13.4% on average. As we can see, Builders FirstSource is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 68.2%.
Over the past three months, Tecnoglass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Builders FirstSource is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.1% this year, meaning that BLDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Tecnoglass is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Builders FirstSource and Tecnoglass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.